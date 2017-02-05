Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 6:26 pm GMT+8

PBB to adopt three strategies to increase voter turnout at Tanjong Datu by-election

Sunday February 5, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8

LUNDU, Feb 5 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has adopted three strategies to increase voter turnout in the Tanjong Datu by-election on February 18.

Tanjong Datu PBB branch acting chief, Abu Seman Karim said the three strategies are conducting door-to-door campaign, putting up posters and flags and conducting rallies in 15 polling districts.

“The Wanita wing will conduct door-to-door campaign, the Youth wing will put up the posters and flags while the party proper will conduct the rallies.

“It will involve members from 37 sub-branches in Tanjong Datu PBB branch,” he told a press conference after a meeting with Tanjong Datu PBB branch committee members here, today. — Bernama

