PBB backs Abang Johari to be next Sarawak CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is tipped to be Sarawak's new chief minister. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will likely be appointed the new Sarawak chief minister today following full support from his party, The Star Online reported today.

Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was quoted saying that Abang Johari has the party’s backing following the sudden demise of Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We all support Abang Jo,” Awang Tengah was quoted saying following a meeting by senior PBB and Barisan Nasional leaders with Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud to select Adenan’s successor.

However, Awang Tengah stopped short of confirming Abang Johari’s appointment, telling the media to “wait for the swearing-in ceremony,” expected to be held at 4pm today at the Astana Negri in Petra Jaya.

The candidates for the post according to The Star earlier are Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abang Johari and Uggah are both deputy chief ministers, while Awang Tengah is a state minister.

The New Straits Times reported that its source said the appointee will be the “most senior” person in PBB; Abang Johari is the deputy president of the party.

All three are from PBB, the party with the most seats in the Sarawak assembly.

Previous reports asserted that the appointment would be tomorrow.

Adenan died on Wednesday due to heart failure.