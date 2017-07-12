Pay DBKL assessment tax from now until Aug 31

KL property owners can pay the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assessment tax for the second term of 2017 from today until August 31. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Property owners in Kuala Lumpur can begin paying the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assessment tax for the second term of 2017 from today until August 31.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department director Khalid Zakaria said owners who fail to pay their assessment taxes by August 31, would automatically be fined 2 per cent of the current payment.

“Those who have yet to receive their assessment tax bill for the second term of 2017 can get it at the Financial Department (Returns), Ground Floor, Menara DBKL 1, Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur or at any DBKL branch offices.

“Failure to settle all payment for the assessment tax, including the fine for late payment, could cause the property to be sealed and penalty of 10 per cent on the outstanding amount imposed,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from the counters, Khalid said payment could also be made online through Ambank, Public Bank, Maybank, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat, MyEG, Citibank and JomPay. — Bernama