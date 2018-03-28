Patriot warns politicians against fear-mongering in GE14

Barisan Nasional and PKR flags are seen along Jalan Ulu Kelang, Selangor. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A group of ex-military men today reminded politicians against fear-mongering in the run-up to the 14th general election.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brigadier General Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji reminded politicians to let the process of free and fair elections proceed unhindered by any abuse, corruption or threat.

“Over the last few weeks political leaders were heard making statements that threatened the fundamental rights of freedom of citizens of this country as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

“Patriot would like to caution that a lot of undesirable acts or conduct might be an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“A free election is the very essence and hallmark of a democracy,” Mohamed Arshad said in a statement.

The statement also claimed it had received feedback that politicians’ alleged strong-armed tactics had affected voters, especially postal and early voters in government agencies.

“Obstructing voters through creating fear that voting may not be a secret is an offence under the act,” it read.

Patriot also repeated their calls for postal voting to only be allowed for Malaysians working off-shore such as the navy and those in maritime.

“Patriot is prepared to mobilise our members to be election agents to assist in monitoring a fair execution of postal voting and early voting in the military and police camps and establishments throughout our country.

“Patriot would like to remind that marking of ballot papers belonging to others, is an offence of impersonation under Section 7 of the Act,” said Mohamed Arshad.

The association also suggested forbidding anyone to take pictures of marked ballot papers using smartphones or any other devices.

“It is to prevent a voter from showing proof to the person who bribes for votes,” said Patriot.