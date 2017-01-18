Pathologist was not around when body was hidden, car destroyed, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A pathologist, the first accused in the murder of Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais was never around when former second accused G. Gunasekaran hid the senior legal officer's body and destroyed his car between Sept 4 and 5 in 2015, the High Court was told today.

Gunasekaran, 49, confirmed this when cross-examined by counsel Datuk N. Sivananthan who represented pathologist, Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran.

Sivananthan: In this case, you admitted guilt to the disposal (concealing Morais' body and destroying his car). You assisted in hiding and destroying.

Gunasekaran: Yes

Sivananthan: And at all material times, you were involved in hiding and destroying, you confirm that Dr Kunaseegaran was not there?

Gunasekaran: Yes

Gunasekaran, who is unemployed was speaking at the proceedings of the murder trial which marked the 39th day today.

He was called as the 54th prosecution witness after he changed his plea to guilty on the charge of hiding the body and destroying Morais' car.

Last Dec 20, he was sentenced by the Sessions Court here to two years' imprisonment, effective from the date of arrest on Sept 15, 2015, and was freed on Jan 15 after serving the sentence.

Replying to a question from Sivananthan on when the witness was given the facts of the case to read before admitting guilt to the alternative charge under Section 201 of the Penal Code, Gunasekaran said it was several months before he confessed.

The witness also agreed with Sivanathan's suggestion that he accepted the alternative charge in order to get out of the serious charge (the original charge) under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Gunasekaran testified that he had also long intended to confess to the charge under Section 201, since he was represented by his original counsel V. Rajehgopal.

"From the beginning, I was the one who requested for the alternative charge.

I had applied to counsel V. Rajehgopal and now asked counsel S. Ramesh (the new lawyer representing him, replacing Rajehgopal)," he said.

Five men - R. Dinishwaran, 25; A. K. Thinesh Kumar, 24; M. Vishwanath, 27; S. Nimalan, 24; and S. Ravi Chandaran, 46, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing Morais between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015, between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No: 1, Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya.

Dr Kunaseegaran, 54, who is the first accused, pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetting six men in the murder of Morais at the same place, date and time.

The trial will be heard before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah on Jan 20. — Bernama