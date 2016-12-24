Patching up potholes keeps 86-year-old healthy

Tey uses a hammer and some bricks to fill a pothole in Simpang. — Picture by Marcus Pheong TAIPING, Dec 24 — For 36 years, an octogenarian here has been going around the heritage city to look for potholes.

Tey Seng Huay, 86, has made it a personal mission to patch up potholes following a minor accident in Aulong.

“Whenever I see a pothole, I get very uneasy. I want to fill it up to ensure other motorists do not suffer the same fate as me,” said the former kiln worker.

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at his home at Kampung Boyan Baru here recently, the father of eight said he would go around the city daily to check the roads.

“Once I find a pothole, I will look for bricks from nearby dumpsites and use them to patch it up.”

In his trusty white car, Tey carries with him tools such as a hammer and baskets.

For big jobs, Tey brings along a wheel barrow too.

Tey said in his years of repairing potholes, most of it were located in Aulong.

“Just yesterday I repaired four potholes in that area.”

Tey said his children had advised him to stop his community work.

“But I remain steadfast. I will continue repairing potholes till my last breath,” he said, adding that the task is a part of his exercise regime.

“Whenever I repair a hole, I need to squat. It helps to loosen my joints.”