Passenger aboard bus with Najib denies being ‘pushed’ to the back

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — William Cheah, one of several passengers aboard a feeder bus with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has denied being pushed to the vehicle's rear during a recent trip.

He was clarifying a news report that claimed some passengers were being forced to the back to accommodate the prime minister’s entourage during a special test trip last Wednesday, ahead of the public opening of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line next Monday.

“We were at the back… but that’s fine. We like it there. Great view of everything that was happening. Comfortable. And no one from the entourage pushed us away.

“DS Najib and DS Rosmah were gracious hosts. When I stumbled upon passing him on the way to my seat, he held me and asked if I was ok. And he mingled around with everyone. Even played an Ed Sheeran song via Spotify to entertain us,” Cheah wrote on his Facebook account.

The media outlet that published the offending report subsequently amended the article following Cheah’s remarks, and the latter confirmed he was contacted for clarification.