PAS Youth fumes over bikini photo contest in Bangi (VIDEO)

The finalists of the Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 contest. ― Picture via Facebook/ Supermodel International Malaysia 2017KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Serdang PAS Youth wing has protested over a bikini photography contest scheduled in Bangi this month, claiming it goes against the values of the Malay-majority area.

The wing has since urged state and federal authorities, including Islamic enforcers and the local council to block the event in Selangor in every possible way.

“We see this program as clearly contrary to the life values of the majority-Malay-Muslim residents in Bangi, that is labelled Knowledge City, in addition to it not bringing any benefit to the locals,” the wing chief Rosli Jusoh said in a statement, carried by PAS portal HarakahDaily.

The wing has expressed its dissatisfaction to the Tourism and Culture Ministry, the Selangor state government, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, and the Kajang Municipal Council.

It also urged all Muslim NGOs, mosque networks, student and youth groups around Bangi and Selangor to collectively protest the event.

The photography contest is scheduled to be held on February 19 at a water theme park, the Bangi Wonderland.

It is part of the Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 contest, and will feature its top 20 finalists. None of the finalists are Malay-Muslims.

The photography contest is open to local and foreign contestants who need to pay RM198 each, and stand the chance to win a RM500 cash prize, trophy, or ticket to the grand final event of Supermodel International Malaysia 2017.

Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 is co-organised by I Creative Event Sdn Bhd and Character International.