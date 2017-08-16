PAS wants RCI on Memali incident

PAS’ Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says a thorough investigation is necessary to reveal the truth in the the deadly Memali police siege from the Mahathir administration. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A Royal Commission of Inquiry should be convened to investigate the deadly Memali police siege from the Mahathir administration, said Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The PAS deputy president’s call follows a riot at a forum by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM on Sunday, when questions were asked about the raid in which PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud @ Ibrahim Libya, 13 villagers and four police officers were killed.

Tuan Ibrahim noted that there were many discrepancies in the various accounts of the Memali incident, and said a thorough investigation was necessary to reveal the truth in the tragedy.

“As such, PAS urges the formation of a RCI to re-examine the Memali tragedy, to give justice to all parties and to clear the names of the innocent,” he said in a statement.

In a veiled swipe at PAS offshoot Amanah, Tuan Ibrahim also asked if those who previously pursued justice for Memali victims have muted their hunger for the truth simply because they needed Dr Mahathir’s political clout for the next general election.

The PAS deputy president’s call also comes after Putrajaya announced a RCI to probe Bank Negara Malaysia’s alleged foreign exchange losses, another controversy from Dr Mahathir’s time as prime minister.

According to previous reports, then-deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam had ordered a team of around 200 police officers to lay siege on the remote village near Baling that was occupied by around 400 of the sect’s members, led by Muslim preacher Ibrahim.

The siege was originally meant to detain Ibrahim under the Internal Security Act (ISA) but led to a clash that killed 18 people.

Musa was blamed for the deaths because he had been acting prime minister at the time, as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reportedly in China, but the he has since asserted that the former prime minister was in the country on the day.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Ten people have been arrested over the riot so far.