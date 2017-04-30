PAS wants only Muslims for PM

Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 7:15 pm GMT+8

BY RAM ANAND

PAS delegates listening to the speeches during the party's 63rd muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPAS delegates listening to the speeches during the party's 63rd muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 30 — PAS today resolved to seek a constitutional amendment that would make it necessary for the prime minister to be a Muslim.

The motion submitted by its Ulama wing reasoned that the country’s leader has a duty to uphold Islam, and was approved unanimously at the party’s muktamar here.

“The Ulama wing proposes that central PAS leadership, through PAS members of parliament, urge the prime minister to amend the Federal Constitution to state that the prime minister can only be among Muslims who fulfil Islamic conditions,” the motion said.

