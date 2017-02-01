PAS veep ‘attacks’ Kadir Jasin ahead of meet with PPBM

PAS leader Idris Ahmad (pic) warned Datuk A. Kadir Jasin that his past with Umno may be exposed if he continues to criticise PAS’ seemingly cosy relationship now with the ruling party. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has lashed out at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Datuk A. Kadir Jasin ahead of their parties’ meeting today over the 14th general elections.

In a scathing article carried by the Islamist party’s portal HarakahDaily, Idris mocked the veteran newsman as a newbie in politics, and warned the latter that his past with Umno may be exposed if he continues to criticise PAS’ seemingly cosy relationship now with the ruling party.

“Sorry but I do not like to attack you, because you are just learning to toddle as the Opposition. But when you made extreme accusation against PAS, I was forced to attack,” Idris said, referring to the PPBM supreme council member.

The religious scholar said PAS had dared to oppose him even when he was with Umno, and will not hesitate to do so now that he no longer has any political power.

“You are not fit to talk about integrity, many people will then reveal things on when you supported Umno before,” he added.

In a blog post on Monday, Kadir said Umno may find it easier to court PAS into a political partnership, especially after the Islamist party has booted out its progressive leaders.

Kadir said both parties are now desperate ― PAS to defend Kelantan and Umno to defend the Parliament ― that they may now rekindle their political collaboration.

PAS and PPBM are expected to meet today to discuss matters related to the 14th general elections.

Malay daily Sinar Harian cited PPBM information chief Datuk Kamarudin Mohd Noor as confirming the meeting between the two Opposition parties. However, he did not specify the location or time.

Relationship between the two parties remains rocky even as PPBM aims to court PAS into an alliance to face Barisan Nasional in the upcoming polls, with the former’s chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissing the need to bring the latter into the Opposition fold.