PAS unit challenges own MP to debate party’s direction

Mahfuz regularly issues statements that are at odds with his party’s stand. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The PAS Research Centre challenged Datuk Mahfuz Omar today to a debate on the party’s direction, accusing the Pokok Sena MP of issuing “confusing” statements seen as attacking PAS.

Accusing the PAS MP of being a “spokesman” for rivals DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, the centre said Mahfuz has continued to raise issues previously clarified by the party, and said this was due to his own absence.

“Therefore, I, as the director of the centre, challenge him to a debate on issues regarding PAS’s current direction and stand, to give space to him to argue like he always did that the party’s leadership has strayed,” Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki said in a statement.

Despite that, Zuhdi said the debate will only be open to the party’s leaders and members.

He said the centre was ready to organise the debate, but would also yield to other PAS entities such as its Kedah chapter if these were interested in hosting the event.

“We are ready to answer his claims in the debate, and Mahfuz must no longer be foul-mouthed if all his claims were answered,” Zuhdi said.

Mahfuz regularly issues statements that are at odds with his party’s stand, with the latest chiding PAS yesterday for intending to contest the Permatang Pauh seat currently held by PKR.

Mahfuz, among PAS representatives, has also been seen regularly at events held by the other parties that are no longer on friendly terms with his own.

He took a hiatus from heading the party’s Pokok Sena division from February 2016, and was subsequently sacked from the position in November that year.

In February, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah advised Mahfuz to resign if he is unhappy, saying it was preferable for him to leave instead of badmouthing the Islamist party.