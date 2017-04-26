Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:32 am GMT+8

Malaysia

PAS unconvinced by Invoke survey heralding party’s decline

Wednesday April 26, 2017
Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali was quoted as saying that PAS had conducted its own surveys and it had three research centres. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali was quoted as saying that PAS had conducted its own surveys and it had three research centres. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― A PAS leader has dismissed a survey by big data firm Invoke that predicted the Islamist party would be the biggest loser in the event of three-cornered contests in the next general election.

Local daily Sinar Harian reported PAS Dewan Ulama information chief Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali as saying that his party had conducted its own surveys and it had three research centres.

“In fact, the surveys by the PAS machinery are more robust, they go down to the ground visiting house to house.

“We have unpaid machinery who only hope for blessings and our surveys are the most complete right down to grassroots, compared to phone surveys,” Khairuddin was quoted saying.

He reportedly expressed confidence that PAS would win even if it went up against its offshoot Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) in three-cornered contests in the 14th general election due next year.

PKR-linked Invoke’s latest survey, which polled 10,000 Malaysian voters across the country, found that Umno was first choice in the event of a three-way contest between Umno, Pakatan Harapan parties (PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Amanah) and PAS, while PKR came in second.

