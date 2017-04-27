PAS Ulama chief vents at ruling rival party over Hadi’s Bill

PAS' influential clerical wing today denounced Umno for not seeing though Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Bill to raise Shariah sentencing limits, warning the rival party that it would incur divine retribution.

PAS Ulama chief Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed also accused the rival party of refusing to establish Shariah rule in Malaysia, which he then blamed for the myriad issues he said were befalling the country.

"What we have now is spiritual bankruptcy and destruction, an economic crisis, widespread vice and corruption.

"They have not learned that all this is the result of their refusal to govern through Islam," Mahfodz said in his opening speech of the wing's 63rd annual general assembly (muktamar) here.

Mahfodz's criticism today was a departure from the rapprochement based on Islam that he had espoused in the previous year's assembly.

Barisan Nasional decided prior to the tabling of Hadi’s private member’s Bill earlier this month that it would no longer adopt it as a government matter.

