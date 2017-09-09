PAS to field young candidates at GE14

Almost 50 per cent of PAS candidates for the upcoming 14th general election (GE14) will be new and young faces. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengALOR SETAR, Sept 9 — Almost 50 per cent of PAS candidates for the upcoming 14th general election (GE14) will be new and young faces, strongly believed by the party to be capable of winning the support of the voters.

With that strong confidence, PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said the party is also prepared to face three-corner fights against Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan.

“For GE14, our main focus will be on Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Selangor. “However, we will not neglect the probability for our candidates to win in Perlis, Pahang and Perak,” he told reporters at the Kedah PAS Youth Machinery Gathering at the Kedah PAS Complex here today.

He said the party will definitely depend on its own strength, rather than on weaknesses of BN and Pakatan Harapan, to ensure victory at the GE14. — Bernama