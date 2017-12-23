PAS to contest 38 state, 13 parliamentary seats in Pahang

Pahang PAS plans to contest at least 38 state and 13 parliamentary seats in GE14. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaTEMERLOH, Dec 23 — PAS has set an ambitious plan for Pahang where the party plans to contest for at least 38 state and 13 parliamentary seats in the state in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar said the party is aiming high and hopes to win 25 state seats and seven parliamentary seats.

“We have identified the potential candidates who come from various background such as community activists, professionals, and religious groups.

“About 40 per cent of the candidates are young and 10 per cent are women. PAS will also field non-Muslim candidates from the PAS Supporters Group,” he told a press conference after the Pahang PAS Liaison Committee meeting at Kompleks Al Makmur Kerdau here, today.

In the 13th General Election (GE13), PAS won only three state seats in Pahang namely Tanjung Lumpur, Beserah and Kuala Semantan, and one parliamentary seat, namely Temerloh. — Bernama