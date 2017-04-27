PAS to apply new Shariah punishments in states it takes in GE14

Nik Abduh urged the Islamist party's youth wing to help realise Hadi's ambition for PAS to rule five states and win 40 parliamentary seats in the next election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS will introduce higher Shariah sentencing limits in the five states the party aims to control after the next general election, PAS Youth chief Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said today.

Nik Abduh said this was also contingent, however, on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member's Bill being passed by Parliament.

He then urged the Islamist party's youth wing to help realise Hadi's ambition for PAS to rule five states and win 40 parliamentary seats in the next election.

"If it is fated that Act 355 is passed in Parliament, and PAS manages to rule five states in GE14, we actually have the powers to amend Shariah enactments at the state levels," Nik Abduh said during his opening speech at the PAS Youth Muktamar here today.

Act 355 refers to the the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 that Hadi is proposing to amend in order to increase its sentencing limits by up to 10 times of the current rates.

