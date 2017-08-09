PAS supports unilateral conversion, says party sec-gen

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said his party supported unilateral conversion as provided for in the Federal Constitution that defined ‘parent’ as either the father or mother. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Islamist party PAS today reiterated that it supports unilateral conversion as it is provided for in the Federal Constitution.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the Constitution defined “parent” as either the father or mother.

He, however, avoided answering reporters who asked if the party would agree to the idea of amending the term to “parents”, to put the issue of unilateral conversions to rest.

“We cross the bridge when we come to it,” Takiyuddin kept saying at a press conference in Parliament’s media centre here.

“The muallaf (Muslim converts) also suffer… for the last 10 to 20 years. Section 51 of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017 says that only the non-Muslim spouse can dissolve their marriage,” he replied when told about the plight of non-convert parents who would then suffer owing to a legal gridlock.

Takiyuddin said under Section 51, Muslim converts would be required to dissolve their civil marriage in the civil courts.

This, he said, breaches the notion of freedom of religion, lamenting that the current LRA Bill appeared to penalise Muslim converts.

“When a non-Muslim has started following Islam, he is a Muslim. So his personal law at that point of time is Islamic law,” he added.

However, Takiyuddin said that while PAS is able to “more of less” agree to the idea of having Muslim converts annul their civil marriage in civil courts, the provision contradicts Act 303 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territory) Act 1984.

“We feel that the content of the (LRA Bill) is not in order, not complete and improper. It also contradicts a few federal laws, for example, the Islamic Familly Law (Federal Territory) Act 1984,” he said, also calling upon the government to retract the Bill to iron out the issues first.

Takiyuddin said that based on the party’s own research there were also several non-Muslim groups who are also opposed to the amendments in the Bill, but did not elaborate further.

As a win-win solution to both the Muslim convert and non-convert spouses, Takiyuddin, a lawyer, then proposed an independent tribunal to mediate the annulment of marriage between the two parties.

“The government should rightfully institutionalise a tribunal and this tribunal functions as a mediation body, and we propose that it be included into this amendment.

“Based on this, we ask that this amendment Bill be postponed firstly to allow Muslim and non-Muslim leaders to discuss, and be given an opportunity to allow all quarters to give their views,” he added.

The Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017 — which does not have the proposed Section 88A — is now tabled for a second reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

The 2017 Bill is similar to an earlier version that the government had tabled in Parliament in 2016, but abruptly withdrawn on Monday. The 2016 Bill had included the proposed Section 88A, which made it mandatory for both parents to provide consent before converting their children.