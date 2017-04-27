Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PAS starts donation drive for Sarawak Report lawsuit

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday April 27, 2017
11:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jewish community finds acceptance in SulawesiThe Edit: Jewish community finds acceptance in Sulawesi

Real, Barca in close title tussle after pounding La Liga opponentsReal, Barca in close title tussle after pounding La Liga opponents

Thai mother saw daughter’s Facebook Live murder (VIDEO)Thai mother saw daughter’s Facebook Live murder (VIDEO)

48-hour water cuts in KL, Petaling due to burst pipe48-hour water cuts in KL, Petaling due to burst pipe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tuan Ibrahim announced the drive while opening its youth wing’s meeting here, urging each member to contribute RM5 to the fund. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTuan Ibrahim announced the drive while opening its youth wing’s meeting here, urging each member to contribute RM5 to the fund. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS kicked off today a donation drive among members to fund its lawsuit against UK-based website Sarawak Report.

The Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who announced the drive while opening its youth wing’s meeting here, urged each member to contribute RM5 to the fund.

"Today, we will start a special fund to collect money to fund the lawsuit," he said.

PAS is planning to sue the website for claiming its party leaders had received monies linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline