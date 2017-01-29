PAS says targeting 40 Parliament seats to ensure rule of Islam

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — PAS has set its sights to win at least 40 Parliament seats in the next general elections in order to ensure the rule of Islam in the country, its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said last night.

In a report by party portal HarakahDaily, Hadi also said that the party wants to keep Kelantan, take back Terengganu and Kedah from Barisan Nasional (BN), and to lead Selangor that is currently governed by PKR.

Hadi said its previous political consensus with Pakatan Rakyat allies PKR and DAP had achieved the best result so far for the Opposition, but had resulted in a political imbalance.

“Do you realise how the situation was with the seats? Unknowing, the 89 Opposition seats were 21 seats for PAS, 30 for PKR, and 38 for DAP,” Hadi was quoted saying in a Kedah PAS event.

PAS now has only 14 seats after the six MPs left for splinter Parti Amanah Negara, and Tumpat MP Kamaruddin Jaafar jumped ship to PKR.

“Is it fair for this country, the government is governed by Muslims in 39 seats, with non-Muslims having a larger share? This is not right,” Hadi later added.

The Marang MP was referring to the 39 Muslim MPs among the 89 seats currently held by the Opposition in the Dewan Rakyat.

Hadi claimed that non-Muslims can take over the country if they win 30 more seats in the next elections.

He also lamented that any proposal to amend the Federal Constitution to implement Shariah will fail since Muslim MPs do not make up two-thirds of the Dewan Rakyat.

For this, he blamed former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for alleged gerrymandering along religious lines.

Pakatan Harapan is hoping for straight fights against ruling coalition BN in the 14th general elections, but PAS has so far refused to cooperate with DAP and Amanah.

PAS has also accused DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang as anti-Islam while refusing the latter’s olive branch for a united Opposition.