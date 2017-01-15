PAS says still hasn’t decided on alliance with PPBM

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the federal Opposition to use a single symbol and manifesto in the 14th general elections. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — PAS said today that its Syura Council has yet to decide on forming any political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The Islamist Opposition party repeated its stance that it was open to alliances with any parties that were open to its stand and struggle, except with the DAP and PAS splinter party, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“However, PAS has invited the Bersatu leadership to join in its programmes and several series of meetings between the leadership of both parties have already been held,” PAS corporate communications director Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir said in a statement.

PAS’ statement came after PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said at the launch of PPBM last night that the federal Opposition will use a single symbol and manifesto in contesting the 14th general elections.

The former prime minister said those claiming to be opposing Barisan Nasional (BN) but were not part of the Opposition coalition would be “betraying” Malaysians by throwing in their candidates into the fray.