PAS says rep at Umno event only to receive zakat

Bureau leader Mahyuddin Lebai Ghazali (left) shakes hands with Datuk Seri Najib Razak at an Umno branch meeting on July 30. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― A PAS division leader was only present at an Umno branch meeting launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to receive zakat or contribution for his religious school, PAS clarified.

The party’s Lipis chief Roslan Harun said its proselytisation bureau leader Mahyuddin Lebai Ghazali's presence at the July 30 event should not be politicised as proof that PAS and Umno are joining up, the Islamist party’s mouthpiece Harakah reported.

Roslan also rejected the possibility that Mahyuddin was receiving “dedak” ― a euphemism for bribery.

“I hope those who slam PAS in order to get political gains will apologise for attempting to slander without knowing the actual issue and just based on pro-Umno media reports alone,” he was quoted saying.

Roslan also dismissed media reports highlighting Mahyuddin’s meeting with Najib as a cheap publicity stunt to confuse their readers.

According to Roslan, Mahyuddin was with five other people invited by Lipis MP Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad to accept the zakat on behalf of their Quran-memorising school, the Mahad Tahfiz Darul Fikir Al Mahmudiah; without realising it was to be during an Umno meeting.

Mahyuddin is the school principal.

PAS remains unaffiliated with ruling party Umno or ruling coalition Barisan Nasional or opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, but is instead comfortable in its Gagasan Sejahtera alliance, Roslan said.