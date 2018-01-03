PAS says doesn’t need lessons from ‘thuggish’ DAP

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said PAS was committed to democratic means as well as healthy and constructive politics, contrasting these to what he said was DAP’s combative and destructive ways. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — PAS fired back today at DAP that claimed the former was no longer a “serious” Opposition party, saying it did not advice from the latter that it dubbed “chauvinistic” and insincere.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said PAS was committed to democratic means as well as healthy and constructive politics, contrasting these to what he said was DAP’s combative and destructive ways.

“DAP can continue its ‘chauvinistic’ and ‘pretext of friendliness to Islam’ that have not changed in the run-up to the 14th general election, and the public can judge for themselves the true attitude and tricks of DAP that manipulates all for the pursuit of power,” he said in a statement.

He then told his DAP counterpart, Lim Guan Eng, to reflect on the latter’s party instead of passing judgment on PAS.

Takiyuddin pointed out that the former ally has been losing support, citing the resignations of eight lawmakers from DAP last year.

DAP’s “childish” and “thuggish” attitude was also likely to cause it to lose support both from Malays and even the Chinese communities, he added.

Lim claimed on Monday that PAS was no longer a serious Opposition party, citing the exit of Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar and the recent praise that Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak placed on the Islamist party.