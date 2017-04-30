Last updated -- GMT+8

PAS reps vote to end ties with PKR

BY RAM ANAND

Sunday April 30, 2017
07:10 PM GMT+8

PAS delegates listening to the speech at the 63rd Muktamar at Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PAS delegates listening to the speech at the 63rd Muktamar at Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa ALOR SETAR, April 30 — PAS delegates today approved the motion to sever ties with PKR, its sole remaining link to the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact.

With the resolution at today’s muktamar, the matter will now move to the party’s powerful Syura Council that must decide whether to adopt the motion.

PAS also approved without debate a motion calling for the party to contest all PKR seats if there is no electoral pact in place before the general election. This matter must also be decided by the Syura Council.

