PAS replaces Mustafa Ali as election director in new line-up

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan says all the appointments were made by party chief Daturk Seri Hadi Awang with the consent of the central committee. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — PAS today announced its new officials list that excludes Datuk Mustafa Ali who was previously its election director.

The position has gone to Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang's political secretary.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan explained that the change did not mean Mustafa no longer had role in the party.

“He is still a party advisor, he is still needed. He is an advisor for all things, even to the president,” he told reporters during a press conference today at the party headquarters.

Other changes include Salehen Mukhyi taking over as Selangor PAS commissioner from Datuk Iskandar Samad.

Takiyuddin said this to allow Iskandar to focus on preparing the party for the next general election.

Temerloh MP Nasruddin Hassan remained party information chief while Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria was made treasurer.

Takiyuddin stressed that all the appointments were made by Hadi with the consent of the PAS central committee.

The party's three vice-presidents will be in charge of building up the election machineries in the northern, east and central region, Takiyuddin explained.

Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will oversee voter outreach and mobilisation in foreign countries.