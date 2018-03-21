PAS prays for Pakatan’s destruction, but enjoys salaries, perks in Selangor, says PKR rep

PAS supporters perform evening prayer during a celebration to commemorate 10 years in Selangor state government at Stadium JKR Selangor in Shah Alam March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar hits out at PAS’s hypocrisy and demanded the party members to resign from the executive council (exco) positions, after the latter’s party reportedly held a mass prayer calling for the destruction of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Sri Andalas state assemblyman said PAS members were enjoying salaries and perks as state government representatives in Selangor and at the same time such ill calls were made.

“Despite the split from the previous coalition, the 13 PAS representatives which also includes three state excos and a Deputy Speaker, have always been fairly treated by my peers and the Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali alike.”

“They along with many PAS members who were appointed as councillors in various local governments, had enjoyed numerous perks and benefits thanks to the policies which satisfies both rakyat and state government since 2008.

“However, if those in Selangor PAS continue to pray and feel that way against us in Pakatan Harapan, it would be more honourable for them to resign their posts immediately as a final sign of protest against the Selangor government,” he said.

Xavier said the move by Selangor PAS liaison committee member, Ahmad Dusuki Abdul Rani who is also a councillor with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), to hold a “solat hajat” for such reasons was upsetting to him and many of the state government representatives.

He said that Dusuki also continued to be in the position, for which he was appointed by the state government, “despite recording the worse attendance rate amongst all local councillors in MBSA during the 2016/2017 period.”

Xavier also questioned as to how the PAS state excos were able to stomach Dusuki's “destruction” prayer, having showed up at the event.

“How hyprocritical that all Selangor PAS members including the excos, state assemblyman and Dusuki himself could pray for such things when they were part of that successful government themselves?” he asked.

Last week, The Malaysian Insight reported that PAS held a “solat hajat” during its 10th anniversary of being in the Selangor administration, in which it had reportedly prayed for the destruction of PH.

The celebration was held concurrently with the PH's Karnival Himpunan Rakyat, to mark its 10th anniversary of governing the state.

PAS currently holds 15 Selangor state seats.