PAS, PPBM agree on ‘political cooperation’ for GE14

PAS deputy resident Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pictured left) has met PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir to discuss political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) have officially formed a joint committee tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election.

Representatives from both parties who met earlier today said that the committee’s formation was to ensure they are able to draft an “agreeable” political framework.

“The meeting today has fine-tuned the political cooperation of PAS-PPBM ahead of the 14th General Elections and a few positive steps have been taken in the effort to ensure the collaboration between both parties,” the joint statement read.

The statement signed by PAS deputy resident Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir stated that the respective party presidents are to sign a deal solidifying the political framework in the near future.

“The committee will take follow up action on the decisions that have been agreed upon by both parties,” it said.

The meeting earlier today was held in Bangsar in an undisclosed location. PAS was represented by Tuan Ibrahim while Mukhriz represented PPBM.

PPBM has tried to lobby PAS in order to avoid three-cornered fights between opposition parties against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

After falling out with DAP, PAS quit Pakatan Rakyat last year and is mooting to form a third opposition bloc with other allies in order to contest in elections.