PAS offers to help Putrajaya with GST issues

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awanghoped the government will take up his offer as it could be a way of helping the BN administration to correct its wrongdoings. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has offered his party’s economists to help the federal government iron out the kinks still surrounding its Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Hadi hoped the government will take up his offer as it could be a way of helping the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration to correct its wrongdoings, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

“We want to invite the BN leaders to correct their mistakes because GST is not the way to extract money from the people. One should not tax the poor.

“Thus, PAS advises the government to think about the implications of GST and PAS economists can share an idea or two so the people is not continuously burdened by the increasing price of goods,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi noted that this “gesture” was not in anyway indicating a possible alliance between PAS and Umno.