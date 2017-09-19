PAS not jumping ship in Selangor, veep says after Mat Taib switches to team Umno

Iskandar said that 'it does not make sense' that Muhammad would be able to entice PAS state lawmakers to his side. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad has denied rumours that the party’s Selangor lawmakers planned to align themselves with the Barisan Nasional (BN) at the state level.

Several Selangor PAS assemblymen had been rumoured to follow former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib who had recently returned to the BN anchor party, Umno, after a sojourn first in the Islamist party and then PKR, the current Selangor government lynchpin.

“We, too, have heard many rumours. The media have also contacted me saying that the state government will fall and all that.

“I do not see that happening. Why we would want to do so when the state government is functioning well and gives the best services to the people?” Iskandar was quoted saying in a report last night by the New Straits Times on its website.

The Cempaka assemblyman added that “it does not make sense” that Muhammad — popularly known as Mat Taib — would be able to entice PAS state lawmakers to his side and upset the current delicate power balance in Selangor shared three ways among PKR, PAS and DAP, to form a new state government.

“So what is the point? We have accomplished many things for the rakyat; it would be a waste to just leave it all just like that,” Iskandar was reported saying.

The Selangor executive councillor added that Muhammad's return to Umno would not have much effect on the local politics but would be seen as an insult to the current Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar.

“When the prime minister made a grand announcement that Muhammad was rejoining Umno, it was as if he wanted the task [to wrest the state] to be given to Muhammad. This may just challenge Noh,” Iskandar was quoted saying.