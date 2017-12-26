PAS No. 2: ‘Desperate’ parties slandering us, trying to survive GE14

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man those slandering PAS are doing so to survive the run-up to the 14th general elections and are ‘envious’ of the assemblymen's ‘patience and strength’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has lambasted those who alleged that its Selangor state assemblymen are planning to jump ship to PKR, labelling such rumours as slander by a “desperate” group of people.

Tuan Ibrahim claimed those slandering PAS are doing so to survive the run-up to the 14th general elections (GE14), and are “envious” of the assemblymen's “patience and strength”.

“I have personally witnessed how steadfast these assemblymen are on various platforms, be it during our rallies or during discussions.

“I firmly state that these rumours are slanderous attempts of a malicious and desperate group of people trying to survive before the 14th general elections,” Tuan Ibrahim said, insisting that the assemblymen remain loyal and obedient to the party.

Over the weekend, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that Selangor PKR was ready to see the second wave of exodus from Selangor PAS members including office bearers and state assemblymen.

Citing an anonymous source, the report claimed 10 out of the 13 PAS assemblymen disagreed with PAS central leadership’s decision to work solo in GE14 and did not like the direction of the party.