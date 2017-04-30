PAS needs no allies, won ‘16-cornered fights’ before, Kedah delegate says

PAS delegates listening to the speeches at 63rd Muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 30 — PAS is sufficiently established to operate on its own and will likely outperform its former allies in the event they clash in elections, a delegate from Kedah told the party’s 63rd muktamar here today.

Mohd Azam Abdul Samat, who is the state’s Youth chief, said the Islamist party also has the experience of being successful without allies, citing previous contests it won despite facing several contenders.

“If they say we shall go all the way alone, we will obey and be here with them. We shall forever be loyal to the leadership,” he said during the assembly’s presidential policy speech debates.

“If we have to face multi-cornered fights, so be it. Because not only have we won three-way contests before, but four, five (and) even 16,” he added.

Malay Mail Online could not verify the claim at the time of writing.

Demands for PAS to remain independent of any alliance with the two main political blocs have dominated the debates at this year’s muktamar.

On Thursday and Friday, the party’s Ulama, Youth and Muslimat (Women) wings each approved a motion to sever ties with PKR, its last link to the federal opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

The party’s delegates voted to sever ties with PKR today, leaving the final decision to the Syura Council.