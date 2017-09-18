PAS MP praises DBKL for scrapping beer fest 2017

PAS lawmaker Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali praises KL City Hall for not giving approval for the 'Better Beer Festival' to be held in the city. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — PAS lawmaker Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali heaped praises on City Hall (DBKL) today for rejecting the planned “Better Beer Festival” scheduled to be held next month.

In an immediate response to the rejection, the Kuala Nerus MP said “DBKL carried the aspirations of all Malaysians who reject the organisation of any immoral festival that damages the people”.

“It is hoped this will be a reminder to anyone to wishes to make Malaysia a hub of immoral activities,” he added in a statement.

However, he also questioned how the organisers were able to advertise the programme since May when approval had yet to be granted by the local authorities.

“Was it a provocation to see the response from Malaysians after a similar alcoholic festival was successfully held in 2012 and 2016,” he asked.

He suggested that such “immoral” festivals would have been approved if no one had protested.

“We hope the authorities all over Malaysia will pay attention to any festival that can cause the collapse of morality in line with efforts to preserve one of the Rukun Negara, which is good behaviour and morality,” Mohd Khairuddin said.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported a DBKL official confirming rejection of the application for the beer festival from organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd, without providing a specific reason.

Mybeer later said in a statement that it was told the decision was made due to “political sensitivity”.

PAS had previously called for its ban, saying it was unsuitable to local culture and sensitivities.

The Islamist party regularly protests against such festivals with varying success, insisting that they could encourage Muslims to partake, despite organisers prominently stating that these are only for non-Muslims.

Existing Shariah laws punish Muslims who consume alcohol regardless of setting.