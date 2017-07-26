PAS MP flays own party over plan to contest Permatang Pauh in GE14

PAS MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar said making such a statement meant as if PAS was interested to contest in all of Pakatan Harapan’s seats. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — PAS MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar has criticised his party’s leadership over its plan to contest the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the next general election.

He said making such a statement meant as if PAS was interested to contest in all of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) seats.

“This is a proud statement by PAS. They [PAS] admit to be an opposition, but they refuse negotiate with opposition parties…cannot compromise and want to grab all seats.

“In the end, voters will be frustrated with PAS because it is starting to show traits like Umno,” Mahfuz was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian.

If this continued, the Pokok Sena MP said he was confident a big chunk of PAS members and supporters will “switch directions”.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah had recently said that PAS will field its candidates at all PKR seats, including Permatang Pauh, in the next elections.

The seat is currently held by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Mohd Amar reportedly said that his party has the right to do so as it was no longer working PH.

If PAS and Barisan Nasional were to contest in a PH seat, Mahfuz said it could give PH a win.

“If PH meets Umno and PAS in the 14th general election, I am sure PH will have an easy win,” he was quoted as saying.

Mahfuz also reminded PAS not to be proud of the number of members it had as it was not a deciding factor for electoral victory.