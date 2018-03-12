PAS manifesto promises Islam-based prosperity

(from left) PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad with the party's GE14 manifesto in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 12 — PAS has promised to deliver a more prosperous Malaysia as part of its 14th General Election manifesto, but did not specify how it would be done yet.

The party said a full manifesto will be launched this Sunday, March 18 by Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the Majlis Syarahan Perdana event in Astana Banquet Hall, Cyberjaya.

PAS’ research centre director Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki said among the cores that will be spoken about at length this weekend would be about helping the people understand that Islam is encompassing.

“Islam consists of all aspects in life, from good governance to economy and banking. It is not solely focused on crime and punishment, as some have mistaken it to be,” he said today in a press conference at the PAS headquarters.

Meanwhile, deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the manifesto, which consists of nine cores, was formulated by the Gagasan Sejahtera electoral pact, which includes the Ikatan and Berjasa parties and over 200 NGOs.

Themed ‘Prosperous Malaysia’, the manifesto’s cores include forming a corruption-free government, increasing disposable income for Malaysians, reducing the income gap between urban and rural communities and increasing the quality of education.

The other cores include harmonising the legal system in accordance with Islamic Sharia, strengthening federalism by returning certain rights to state governments, augmenting the public’s voice in line with democratic practices and improving the social support system for the needy.

“I am confident the cores, which were formulated to be high impact, will find support from various social layers, including non-Muslims and voters under the age of 40.

“Malaysians are presently faced with many issues including housing, student loan debts, living costs, among others, hence the focus of the cores, which emphasise on the younger generations,” he added.

In addition, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the party will hold an election fundraising dinner at De Palma Hotel, Ampang on March 25.

“We have also decided to postpone the Muktamar, in light of the upcoming elections.

“It was supposed to be held from May 4 to 5 this year, but now it will most likely take place after the elections,” he said.

The Muktamar is a huge annual gathering and debate session held yearly by the party.