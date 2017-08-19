PAS: Malay-Muslims should be nation’s top leaders

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says Malay Muslims should lead Malaysia as they are the dominant community. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia should be led by Malay Muslims as they are the dominant community, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

To back his assertion, Abdul Hadi claimed that Islamic scholars flexibly hold on to the concept of racial dominance in a country's leadership, whereby the leader of an Islamic country would change according to the dominant race embracing the religion of Islam.

“In Malaysia's politics, it should be taken into account that the Bumiputera Malay of the Islamic faith are the dominant race that are appointed as the leadership pillars of the country with the strengthening of the position of Islam in the country's Constitution and the constitutional ruler made up of Malay Muslims.

“Likewise with core positions in the country such as the judiciary, administration, security and defence because its greatness and excellence among the public is important. The greatness will be lost if it is in the hands of the non-dominant race,” he wrote in a statement yesterday that was posted on PAS mouthpiece site HarakahDaily.

“Other races who are non-Muslims should not feel worried with there being the guarantee of justice and rights according to the Al-Quran and country's Constitution that are always being improved. On the contrary, if this aspect is disturbed, it can threaten the position of all,” he said.

He voiced concern over unnamed political parties and individuals allegedly challenging the position of Islam, the rulers and special privileges which he claimed could trigger tension that would affect good ties, also accusing Muslims that had allegedly lost their Muslim and ethnic identity of also playing a role in destroying the concept of this “domination”.

“The public of all races and religions have to reject this group in the general election for the good of all and for a harmonious future,” he said, adding that PAS rejects those who dispute the domination concept or do not care for its importance.

“PAS stresses that Malay Muslims which should be politically strengthened together with Islam, is the core to Malaysia with its diverse society and to be pillars of the country's leadership, because Malays are dominant and Islam is fair to all with the obligation of having the Islamic faith,” the Islamist party leader said.

“If Malays are with Islam, all is safe; Malays without Islam ― all is not safe,” he concluded.

The 14th general election must be held by August 2018, but may be called earlier.