PAS leaders blast Dr M over ultimatum, say party’s prerogative to pick allies

PAS has criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for issuing an ultimatum to the Islamist party to decide whether to join a proposed federal opposition pact. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — PAS leaders have criticised former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his one-month deadline for the Islamist party to decide whether to join a proposed federal opposition pact.

Commenting on the talks with Dr Mahathir’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) for a possible cooperation, they insisted that PAS must not be pressured into a decision.

PAS election director Datuk Mustafa Ali reportedly said that Dr Mahathir was wrong in thinking he could direct PAS on its actions.

“Dr Mahathir should not be acting as if he is the opposition leader. Furthermore, no other party can tell PAS what to do,” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times (NST).

PAS ulama wing’s information chief Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said it was up to the PAS leadership to make decisions for itself.

“He still thinks he is in power, just like when he was leading the government. It is not PAS that is desperate to work with PPBM. It is the other way around.

“We have been firm against Dr Mahathir due to his arrogance and constant attacks on PAS,” he was quoted saying by NST.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir reportedly issued the one-month ultimatum, stressing the need to form the opposition pact as early as possible.

On February 1, PAS and PPBM formed a joint committee that was tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election that must be called by mid next year.

PPBM, the newest Umno splinter party, has been courting PAS for the past few months to form a more cohesive Opposition front.

The Islamist party fell out with secular DAP in 2015, leading to the breakup of the Pakatan Rakyat partnership formed after the landmark Election 2008 that denied the ruling BN its customary two-thirds control of Parliament for the first time in decades.

Last year, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara which was set up by former PAS leaders, formed a new pact called Pakatan Harapan.