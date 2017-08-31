PAS leader says party never wanted cooperation with Pakatan Harapan

Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (left) says PAS never wanted to work with Pakatan Harapan in the general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― PAS never considered working with Pakatan Harapan in the general election, said vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

The Islamist party earlier this year cut ties with PKR, ending any links to the opposition pact.

“PAS from before has no intention of working with Pakatan, even before Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was there; we already made our decision,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian today.

“So, the question of only making a decision now does not arise as we have decided long ago. That has to be clear.”

The Kelantan deputy mentri besar added that PAS is looking to contest over 100 seats nationwide and was prepared for any three-cornered battles.

Nik Amar added that PAS was focusing currently on building the “Gagasan Sejahtera” movement, rather than any collaboration with PH or its parties.

PH this week finally decided that it will not co-operate with PAS, over a year since PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali invited the Islamist party to work with the pact and continued to convince it to cooperate, particularly in Selangor.