PAS launches fund for its lawsuit against Sarawak Report

PAS deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during the 63rd Muktamar held at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, May 1, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, May 1 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) today launched a special fund to bear the cost of its legal case against Sarawak Report which allegedly claimed it accepted cash from UMNO leaders.

Its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man launched the fund when winding up the party’s debate session this morning which was attended by president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and other central leaders.

“We cannot allow our reputation to be destroyed, hence PAS has decided to take legal action against Sarawak Report. We already have our lawyers and witnesses in line.

“We want all party members to contribute only RM5, while the leaders, RM100 each. We need to get it urgently within one month to defend the party,” he said.

PAS filed the defamation suit against Sarawak Report founder and editor Clare Rewcastle Brown on April 21 for publication of an allegedly disparaging article in the Sarawak Report website on Aug 6, 2016.

PAS will take action against any party that tries to disgrace the Islamic party with slander and falsehood, warned Abdul Hadi after opening PAS’s 63rd General Assembly today. — Bernama