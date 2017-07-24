PAS insists on taking PKR’s Permatang Pauh, eyes others as well

Datuk Nik Amar Nik Abdullah said his party was not only going after the seat that is considered a PKR bastion, but will also select others held by PKR and DAP to contest. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — PAS has no reason to avoid contesting the Permatang Pauh federal seat held by PKR’s Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as both parties are no longer allies, said Datuk Nik Amar Nik Abdullah.

The PAS vice-president told the Utusan Malaysia newspaper that his party was not only going after the seat that is considered a PKR bastion, but will also select others held by PKR and DAP to contest.

He also told the BH newspaper separately that his party was weighing the potential of contesting Chinese-majority seats in Penang, and that the Islamist party was prepared to spoil the fight for PKR and DAP in the general election.

Nik Amar added that his party’s ongoing research suggested it could potentially wrest some seats from the two former allies.

“PAS no longer has any relationship and is not beholden to anyone. If previously we had an agreement, now we are free to contest wherever and as much as we desire,” he was quoted as saying by BH.

PAS’s declaration for Permatang Pauh is the party’s most overt act of hostility so far against PKR, with whom it severed ties during the Islamist party’s muktamar at the end of April.

Permatang Pauh is considered the home base of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is being held by his wife, Dr Wan Azizah, while he is serving his five-year sentence for sodomy.

Either Anwar or his wife has held the seat since 1982.

PAS had been part of the defunct Pakatan Rakyat with DAP and PKR, before the pact was declared “dead” by DAP following its arguments with PAS over the latter’s push to empower Islamic laws.