PAS inciting hate with Muslim-only PM suggestion, says Guan Eng

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said PAS’ proposal to make the prime minister's post exclusive to Muslims was provocative and meant to create hate. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 2 ― PAS is creating hatred against non-Malays and non-Muslims by proposing an amendment to the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s post to Muslims, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Penang lawmaker said the Islamist party's proposal at its 63rd muktamar over the weekend to make the prime minister's post exclusive to Muslims was provocative and meant to create hate.

“This type of proposal to discriminate against non-Malays and non-Muslims, even though they had never made claims for the post, is a very dangerous beginning,” he said in a press conference today.

The DAP secretary-general said the proposal on the prime minister's post could lead to similar suggestions for other positions.

“Non-Malays and non-Muslims had never asked to take the prime minister's position, so why introduce something that was never an issue?” he asked.

Lim believed that PAS' main purpose in making such a resolution was to create fear and hatred against the non-Malays and non-Muslims.

Last Sunday, during its annual assembly, PAS passed a resolution to urge the prime minister to amend the Federal Constitution to include a stipulation that only a Muslim can hold the position.

Lim pointed out that even Umno had never asked to do this and yet, now PAS was doing this.

“Once they start, they won't stop and other positions will follow,” the Penang chief minister warned.