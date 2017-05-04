PAS’ holier than thou attitude same as IS, Amanah leader says

In the 2017 muktamar, PAS approved a motion to end ties with PKR and Pakatan Harapan. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — An Amanah leader compared PAS to the Islamic State (IS) after the Islamist party’s ‘muktamar’ last week.

Kedah Amanah chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said those with contradicting opinions or perceptions of how things should be, have been labelled as “deviant and wrong”.

“During the time of the late (former PAS president) Datuk Fadzil Noor and (Spiritual leader) Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, it was ‘PAS for all’, which then saw tremendous support during the 12th and 13th general election,” he was quoted as saying.

“But in the 2015 muktamar (onwards), it seems like those with opposing views are being removed accordingly,” he added.

This, he said, was because PAS felt it was the better party and that only its opinion was right. Ismail then compared the Islamist party to the terrorist group.

“Such mindset has spread in PAS, where before this PAS decided to severe ties with DAP and then in this muktamar, we see delegates and wing representatives deciding the same to cut ties with PKR,” he was quoted as saying.

