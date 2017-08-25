PAS eyes 42 Selangor seats in GE14

State PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi said the Islamist party is prepared to face three-cornered fights for the Kajang, Bukit Antarabangsa and the Gombak parliamentary seat. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― PAS is aiming to contest 42 state seats in Selangor at the next polls, including those currently occupied by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy as well as the state Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

State PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi said the Islamist party is hoping to field candidates in Kajang, Bukit Antarabangsa and the Gombak parliamentary seat among others, and added that the party was also prepared to face three-cornered fights for the seats, The Star reported today.

“Actually we don’t like three-cornered fights but we decided to do so after DAP chairman Tony Pua and Selangor Parti Amanah Negara chairman Izham Hashim said they would field candidates in all seat currently held by us,” Sallehen was quoted as saying.

There are 56 state seats in the state.

But, the Selangor executive council member said this was just an intention and not a final decision, noting that the party’s top leadership was yet to decide on the matter.

“The final decision will be made by the party leadership, but at the moment we are considering contesting that seat (Gombak) as well,” he was quoted as saying.

Before Azmin occupied Gombak, Sallehen said the parliamentary seat was contested by PAS former member Mohd Hatta Ramli in 1999 and 2004.

In the news report, Sallehen denied of any talks with Azmin about seat negotiations.

Last week, the PKR’s political bureau gave Azmin approval to negotiate seat allocation with PAS in Selangor.