PAS: ‘Enemy’ spread rumours about bigwigs joining us to drown out rally success

PAS supporters attend the Himpunan Fastqim 2.0 at Pantai Tok Jembal in Kuala Terengganu September 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — PAS today claimed that its “enemy” had spread rumours about personalities joining PAS during the party’s mega Fastaqim rally in Terengganu.

This, according to the Islamist party, was so that the party would appear to be caught in a lie and the issue be used to drown out the success of the rally.

PAS central committee member Dr Azman Ibrahim, in a statement published by PAS mouthpiece Harakah Daily, said that PAS were not the original source of a supposed list of prominent personalities joining PAS during the rally, including a former judge and a former Umno leader.

“Suddenly, this name list was everywhere. These names were never mentioned in PAS meetings or the Fastaqim committee meetings,” he said.

“The enemy did this and then accused us of having spread it. The reason is simple. They want to accuse us of lying so that they can drown out the success of the rally,” he added.

Dr Azman did not name the “enemy”, but said that there were other parties that had events around Kuala Terengganu on the day and the claims about the name list were a way for the rivals to cover the “failures” of their own events.

PAS has claimed that the Fastaqim rally over two days could attract over 200,000 participants.