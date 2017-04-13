PAS distances itself from former deputy following Rafizi’s allegations

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that a party leader accused of receiving funds linked to SRC International was no longer holding any leadership position in the party. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — PAS has distanced itself from a former party leader after the latter was accused of receiving funds linked to SRC International.

In a statement, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the man named by PKR lawmaker Rafizi Ramli earlier today was no longer its deputy president nor held any leadership position in the party after 2011.

“The PAS leadership will hand the statutory declaration made by Rafizi and the allegations in it to the authorities for further action,” Takiyuddin said.

“However, the party feels the current situation is merely a hearsay until the individual who revealed this matter (to Rafizi) confirms it,” he added.

He also said the former leader did not contribute in any way to the party since then, except for the required monthly contribution made to the party as a PAS MP, which ended in 2013.

Rafizi earlier today made a statutory declaration claiming that a former PAS leader received funds from SRC International that belongs to the Finance Ministry.

Rafizi made the claims after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was again allowed by Putrajaya to table his private member’s Bill to amend Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act and strengthen the Islamic courts’ punitive powers.