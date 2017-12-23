PAS denies Selangor defection, says ‘rumour’ to disrupt GE14 prep

PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad advised party members in the state to turn a blind eye towards all rumours and news reports that are speculative in nature. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad has quashed a media report today claiming that some of its Selangor assemblymen and leaders will leave the Islamist party for state partner PKR.

Iskandar said the “rumour” was shocking to him and the assemblymen, claiming it was allegedly deliberately created to interfere with the party’s preparation for the soon-to-be-called 14th general elections (GE14).

“The media report was not true. To me, it was intended to stir up anxiety among party members so that they lose their focus,” he said in a statement today.

The former Selangor PAS commissioner also advised PAS members in the state to turn a blind eye towards all rumours and news reports that are speculative in nature.

“I urge the members to pursue their respective duties and do not believe in any rumours. They also should not disseminate any unverified news. Ignore all speculations,” he said.

Iskandar also said party members should know better than to fall victim to the strategies plotted by the party’s enemies, which are aimed at paralysing PAS’ GE14 preparation.

“The enemy wants to see PAS leaders and members suspicious of each other,” he said.

Earlier today, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that Selangor PKR was ready to see the second wave of exodus from Selangor PAS members including office bearers and state assemblymen.

Citing an anonymous source, the report claimed 10 out of the 13 PAS assemblymen disagreed with PAS central leadership’s decision to work solo in GE14 and did not like the direction of the party.