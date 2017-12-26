PAS denies Hadi mooted all-Malay cabinet, claims misreported

PAS sought to clarify that its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had not call for an all-Malay Cabinet. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang did not call for an all-Malay Cabinet and has been misreported by several media outlets as saying such, the political party clarified today.

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan said Abdul Hadi’s December 22 article had been wrongly reported, also denying the summary of a report by the New Straits Times (NST) titled “PAS president: All-Malay cabinet members for Malaysia”.

“In reality, not one line or comment at all was made by the PAS president in his article that stated that all members of the Cabinet must be Malay-Muslims,” Nasrudin said in a statement today.

In explaining Abdul Hadi’s article, Nasrudin said that PAS stresses on the importance and necessity for Malay-Muslims to be the core of the country’s political system and administration structure based on Islamic political jurisprudence.

He said that Abdul Hadi had in his article admitted and recognised the position and role played by non-Muslims in a government.

“I hope that there are no quarters that intentionally try to incite misunderstanding or deviate PAS’s actual stand and stance about this matter because PAS truly understands the reality of the diverse society in this country,” Nasrudin concluded.

