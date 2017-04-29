PAS delegates vote for remaining central posts, eyes on veep race

PAS President, Datuk Seri Hadi Abdul Awang and other PAS leaders sing the national anthem during the welcoming ceremony at the 63rd Muktamar at Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, April 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 29 — The PAS central leadership line-up could see some minor changes on Monday as delegates cast their votes at this year’s party polls.

A total of 15 posts will be up for grabs, including one of the three vice-presidencies, where the incumbents will be defending their seats from a sole challenger, outgoing information chief Nasrudin Hasan.

The current vice-presidents are the party’s Selangor chief Datuk Iskandar Samad, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Bukit Gantang MP Idris Ahmad.

Meanwhile three candidates will be challenging the 12 incumbents for a place in the central working committee.

One of the contenders will be Nik Abduh, the son of revered former PAS spiritual adviser, the late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

Nik Abduh, a conservative cleric with considerable popularity within the party, had earlier this year relinquished his post as Youth chief to Muhammad Khalil, the son of party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Observers believe the move, coupled with a win for Nik Abduh and Nasrudin, will reinforce Hadi’s control over PAS and ultimately remove any remote possibility of the party realigning with its former allies in the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition pact.

This issue will likely take centre stage during the debate sessions tomorrow.

The 1,231 delegates voting today will also decide tomorrow if PAS would formally end the political co-operation with PKR. Voting results will be announced on Monday.

But the final decision still rests with the Islamist party’s Syura Council.