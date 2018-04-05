PAS claims moral win despite Hadi’s Bill not seeing light of day

PAS’s Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the inability to have Hadi's motion debated should not be construed as a failure. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — PAS said it remains satisfied with its push for harsher Shariah sentencing, even though president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's proposal to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal) Jurisdiction Act will not surface in Parliament today.

Today is the final day of the current meeting and set to be the last of Malaysia’s 13th Parliament, as the prime minister is expected to seek its dissolution tomorrow.

PAS’s Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the inability to have Hadi's motion debated should not be construed as a failure and would not harm his party's chances in the general election.

“We are satisfied, we have done our part in bringing the motion to suggest the amendment,” Takiyuddin said during a press conference with other PAS lawmakers.

This is believed to be the eighth time that Hadi's motion to amend the law has made it into Parliament's agenda, although it has only ever appeared briefly in Dewan Rakyat and never made it to the debate stage.

Takiyuddin said PAS has pushed the Bill as far as the party was able to, and said this would reflect positively on it, regardless of whether the motion was debated.

“I think either way it would have been good for us. It is good if they debate it, and even if they didn’t, it shows that we have played our part in bringing it,” he said.

However, Takiyuddin said he did not expect that the motion would survive the general election, and would need to be reintroduced for the 14th Parliament.

“To be safe, we will prepare to file in a fresh motion after the election, but by right, it should continue from where it left off,” he said.

Hadi is proposing to increase the Shariah courts’ sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes, up from the current three years’ jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes.