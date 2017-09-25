PAS claims graft caused floods in Penang

Penang PAS environmental committee chairman Saiful Lizan Mohd Yusof lodged a MACC report against the Penang state government over the recent flash floods. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — Penang PAS today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government over the recent flash floods.

The Islamist party’s Penang environmental committee chairman Saiful Lizan Mohd Yusof said the MACC viewed seriously environmental issues arising from corruption.

“The MACC set up the Environmental Protection and Anti-Corruption Caucus (EPACC) on April 3 to tackle corruption and abuse of power on environmental issues.

“So, we are submitting a report on the flash floods in Penang to EPACC,” he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters here this morning.

The EPACC was set up in collaboration with non-government organisations and environmental groups, after a roundtable meeting on corruption issues related to the environment chaired by MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad in April.

Penang PAS’ report to MACC today followed its report to the police on Saturday.

Two days ago, the Penang PAS land bureau chairman Yacoob Omar lodged a police report urging the police to investigate development projects that were approved in the state.

Yacoob wanted the police to find out if there was abuse of power involving the approvals of development projects in the state.

He claimed rampant development projects were the cause of flash floods in the state recently.

More than 100 areas in Penang was hit by flash floods on September 15 after more than 12 hours of heavy downpour and high tide.

Several areas were hit with flash floods again on September 21 after a heavy downpour.

The state government has since attributed the flash floods to the extraordinarily high rainfall of 270mm, which was the highest recorded in the state’s history.