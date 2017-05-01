PAS chief thanks federal govt for paving way for tabling of Shariah Bill

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks at they party's 63rd Muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar May 1, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, May 1 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today expressed his gratitude to the federal government for making way to PAS to present the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill 2016 or Bill 355 in Dewan Rakyat recently.

Abdul Hadi said that what happened was a historic event for PAS and the good deed of the government would be remembered by the party forever.

“We (PAS) thank the government which has provided a valuable path for PAS to table the motion. We will never forget this matter forever.



“We have succeeded in expressing our conscience in Parliament and the decision to suspend proceedings in Parliament allowed us to explain the bill to the people,” he said in a speech to adjourn the 63rd PAS General Assembly (Muktamar) at Kota Sarang Semut here today.

He said what happened in Parliament when the bill was tabled reflected the shallowness of some Members of Parliament, especially from the opposition.

“We saw cheap moral behaviour including among non-Muslims who objected to the tabling by screaming and shouting rude words and this is not a characteristic of Members of Parliaments who were picked by the people. Because they were angry with PAS for upholding Islam, PAS was obstructed in such a manner, “he said.

He also mentioned that PAS was not merely a transit party for certain parties to be used for their own self-interests.

”Do not use PAS as a transit party for a temporary stop only to move on when our ‘air-condition’ is faulty,” he said.

In his speech, Abdul Hadi also urged the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to review the operations of all political parties in the country as there were some which were seen to be disrespectful of matters which were enshrined in the Federal Constitution including questioning the position of Islam.

In a press conference later and when answering the question if his gratitude to the government pointed to a PAS-Barisan Nasional cooperation, Abdul Hadi said PAS would cooperate with any political party which is concerned about the welfare of the people and and did not contravene Islam. ― Bernama